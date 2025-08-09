Austin Peay State University Celebrates 13 Student-Athletes and Staff at Graduation

Clarksville, TN – Thirteen Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes and staff members participated in the Summer 2025 Commencement ceremonies, which took place in the Winfield Dunn Center, Friday.

The following were master’s degree candidates for the August 2025 Commencement:

The following were bachelor’s degree candidates for the August 2025 Commencement.

These student-athletes were not just names on a roster or numbers on a field, they also represent…

17 Athletic Director’s Hoor Roll selections

24 Dean’s List receipents

Two NFCA All-America Scholar Athletes

Four ITA All-Academic Team selections

A 2024 and 2025 ASUN Baseball Regular-Season Champion

Three members of the 2022 ASUN Football Championship Team

Three members of the 2023 UAC Football Championship Team

And so much more! Thank you to these student-athletes for always giving their all for Austin Peay. We wish you well in all your future endeavors and as always… LET’S GO PEAY!