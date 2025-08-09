Austin Peay State University Soccer Shuts Out Belmont 1-0 at Morgan Brothers Field

Clarksville, TN – Freshman forward Taylor Grover netted the game-winner in the 75th minute to lead the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team to a 1-0 shutout against Belmont, Saturday, at Morgan Brothers Field.

Neither team could come away with a score in the first half of play, and the Governors led the first 45 minutes of the match with two shots to Belmont’s zero.

Offensively for the Govs, sophomore forward Paige Chrustowski and senior forward Ellie Dreas had shots blocked in the 14th and 16th minutes, respectively. In the net, neither keeper recorded a save.

In the second half of play, the Governors and Bruins matched with nine shots taken. But the APSU Govs came out on top with Grover’s 75th-minute game-winner off the left foot after working the ball just outside the box.

Junior keeper Lauryn Berry spent all 90 minutes between the pipes for the Govs and collected five saves, all coming in the second half of play.

Inside The Box Score

Austin Peay State University is now 3-1-2 in exhibition matches under head coach Kim McGowan.

Kasidy Schenk and Grover led the APSU Govs with three shots.

Grover’s three shots were all on goal.

Follow The APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team travels to the Music City to play Vanderbilt in a Thursday match starting at 7:00pm CT.