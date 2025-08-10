Black Clarksville’s 5th Annual Juneteenth Block Party Unites Community in Culture and Celebration

Clarksville, TN – Tiffany Perkins founded BLK Clarksville in 2019 and has been organizing big events that bring focus to our city’s burgeoning black community ever since. Recently, hundreds came out to Dixon Park for the 5th Annual Juneteenth Block Party.

“Everyone has been really happy with the new location and Dixon Park has a lot of history with Clarksville’s black community, so I think it’s awesome that we’re here,” Perkins said. “We have a five-on-five basketball tournament. We have our vendors and food trucks. There are lots of kids’ activities – a splash pad and live performances. We also crowned this year’s Miss, Jr., and Teen Clarksville Juneteenth.

This year’s Block Party brought more than forty vendors and about a dozen food trucks, along with lots of performers, dance groups, majorettes, and singers.

“We have a great turnout,” Perkins said. “We already have people wanting to get into next year’s event. It has grown, and people really see the value of the event.

“The park is perfect, so I think next year will be even bigger and better. I’m trying to convey that we have an incredible black community here, filled with culture and togetherness and success in so many different areas. It’s important to highlight that, and to provide a place for people to be themselves and celebrate each other, learn about other local businesses, and break the stigmas.

“We’ve never had an issue at this event. It’s beautiful to get everyone together and have such a wonderful time. It’s all about community. We need to know each other.”

Photo Gallery