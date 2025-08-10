Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for August 10th-14th 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County is set for a stretch of hot, summer weather over the next several days, with mostly sunny skies dominating early in the week before rain and storm chances build midweek.

Temperatures will remain in the low 90s during the day, with warm and humid nights in the low 70s.

Skies will be sunny with a high near 92 degrees on Sunday. An east-southeast breeze around 5 mph will keep the heat from feeling too oppressive, but it will still be a toasty summer day.

Mostly clear skies will continue Sunday night, with lows dipping to around 71 degrees. Winds will be light from the east before becoming calm overnight.

Monday will see sunshine rule the morning hours, but a 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms will arrive after 1:00pm. The high will reach near 93 degrees, with heat index values as high as 99. Winds will be light from the south-southeast at around 5 mph.

Expect partly cloudy skies Monday night and a low near 72 degrees. Southeast winds will fade to calm by midnight.

Another warm day is on tap Tuesday, with a high near 92 degrees under mostly sunny skies. A 30 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms will develop. Winds will remain light from the south at around 5 mph.

Tuesday might have a slight chance—20 percent—of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, with partly cloudy skies and a low near 72 degrees. Winds will be calm.

Rain chances increase Wednesday to 40 percent, mainly in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs near 92 degrees. Winds will be calm in the morning before shifting southwest around 5 mph.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 72 degrees and a 20 percent chance of lingering showers or thunderstorms. Winds will be light and calm.

A similar pattern continues Thursday, with a 40 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 92 degrees.

Partly cloudy conditions will bring a mild low around 73 degrees Thursday night, with a 20 percent chance of evening showers or thunderstorms.

With temperatures hovering in the 90s and humidity levels climbing, heat index values could make it feel even hotter. Residents are advised to stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activity during peak afternoon heat, and keep an eye on the sky for developing storms as the week progresses.