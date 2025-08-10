Customs House Museum Rocks with Reunion of Clarksville’s ’60s and ’70s Music Icons

Clarksville, TN – Frank Lott and his team at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center spent months planning their latest triumph – Rockin’ Clarksville, a day that celebrated legends of the local music scene with two performances featuring about two dozen musicians that dominated the live music scene in Clarksville throughout the ’60s and ’70s.

Five bands were assembled and, with the help of Mark Hawkins, created set-lists comprised mainly of hit songs that everyone would recognize. Lott’s goal was to have everyone in the audience singing along and dancing in the aisles.

Local legends Tommy Crow, Leighton Markley, Kenny Settle Mark Jones, Marshall Pearson, Joe Dozier and all the rest were organized into five bands. One after another the bands took the stage to perform hit after hit throughout the afternoon and evening.

Songs like Spooky, Stormy, Sunshine of Your Love, Crossroads, Baby I’m Amazed, Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing, and dozens of other classic songs had the Turner Auditorium crowd on its feet.

The program itself was filled with information, documenting the history of the individuals on stage, their humble beginnings in Clarksville, and their subsequent journeys to Boston, Los Angeles, and stages around the world, performing with some of the biggest names in music.

