Marsha Blackburn Report: Republicans Put America First

Washington, D.C. – Last week, I spoke on the Senate floor about the historic accomplishments Republicans have achieved for the American people during the first seven months of our majority. The American people gave us a mandate to secure our borders, strengthen our economy, rein in wasteful spending, and Make America Great Again.

Our landmark achievements—the Laken Riley Act, the HALT Fentanyl Act, the $9 billion rescissions package, and the One Big Beautiful Bill—deliver on this promise, fortifying border security, combating the opioid crisis, prioritizing taxpayers, and boosting our economy through historic tax cuts and the largest deportation effort in history.

Congressional Republicans are committed to putting America first, and we are just getting started. Under President Donald J. Trump, we will work to secure a prosperous future for every American.

In 1857, a hundred educators gathered in Philadelphia with a simple yet noble mission: "to elevate the character and advance the interest of the profession of teaching" in America. To promote their cause, they founded the National Education Association (NEA). One hundred and sixty-eight years later, the nation's largest teachers' union has strayed far from its founding purpose, acting more like a far-left activist group than an educational organization. The NEA doesn't care about teachers, students, or education. Instead, it is focused on supporting the radical causes championed by today's Democrat Party.

Tennessee is home to a thriving creative community filled with musicians, artists, and creators who must have protections in place against the misuse of their content. That is why I introduced the TRAIN Act to protect creators by allowing them to access the courts to find out if their work is being used to train generative AI models and seek compensation for that misuse.

Quantum computing is a rapidly advancing and promising technology, but it also poses new cybersecurity threats. The United States must be prepared for these cybersecurity challenges and remain the world leader in quantum technology. To help prepare the federal government for emerging cybersecurity threats posed by quantum computing, I introduced the National Quantum Cybersecurity Migration Strategy Act. This would ensure the federal government creates a road map to protect sensitive data and national security from emerging data security threats fueled by quantum computing.

Thousands of singers and songwriters call Tennessee home, and they should be able to write off production expenses that are critical to their work. Last week, I introduced the Creative Relief and Expensing for Audio and Television Enterprises (CREATE) Act to support creators and keep America's music industry strong by ensuring they can still count on this tax relief.