Nashville Sounds Suffer First-Ever Six-Game Series Sweep Against Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Nashville, TN – Carlos Rodriguez tossed his best outing since returning from the injured list despite the Nashville Sounds dropping their seventh straight game in a 2-1 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday from First Horizon Park.

The loss completed a six-game series sweep for Jacksonville, and is the first time the Sounds have been swept in a six-game series in team history.

The Sounds began the scoring in the bottom of the first inning off Jumbo Shrimp starter Adam Laskey. Steward Berroa led off with a double to left center field and later scored on a throwing error to make it 1-0.

Rodriguez was excellent through the fifth, striking out six over 5.0 scoreless frames to begin his night.

In the top of the sixth, Jacksonville took the lead against Rodriguez. Jacob Berry doubled, while Deyvison De Los Santos and Joey Wiemer worked walks to load the bases. Andrew Pintar worked a nine-pitch at-bat and singled to left, scoring two runs to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

The Sounds were close to tying the game in the bottom of the eighth inning off Jumbo Shrimp reliever Zach McCambley. Raynel Delgado and Berroa worked walks to put runners on first and second with one out. Drew Avans and Tyler Black each collected strikeouts to end the rally.

In the bottom of the ninth, Nashville went down in order to finalize a 2-1 victory for Jacksonville.

The Sounds take Monday off before traveling to Durham, NC, on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Durham Bulls. First pitch from Durham Bulls Athletic Park is slated for 5:35pm CT.