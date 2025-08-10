Tennessee Task Forces Deploy to Texas for Flood Search and Rescue Operations

Nashville, TN – Boots – and paws – hit the ground.

Boats hit the water.

As floodwaters surged through Central Texas, Tennessee’s specially trained first responders packed up and hit the road, ready to serve.

“We train, we prepare daily and throughout the year,” said Jason Stuart, Program Manager for Tennessee Task Force 1 (TN-TF1). The task force, based in Memphis, was among the first resources requested from Tennessee for search and rescue support.

The Memphis Fire Department’s Canine Search Team (CST-HRD), made up of expert handlers and search dogs, deployed alongside Texas Task Force 1. Fully integrated into search operations in Kerr County and surrounding areas, 18 responders and eight canines proudly represented TN-TF1 throughout the extended mission.