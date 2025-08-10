Tennessee Task Forces Deploy to Texas for Flood Search and Rescue Operations

Nashville, TN – Boots – and paws – hit the ground.
Boats hit the water.
As floodwaters surged through Central Texas, Tennessee’s specially trained first responders packed up and hit the road, ready to serve.
“We train, we prepare daily and throughout the year,” said Jason Stuart, Program Manager for Tennessee Task Force 1 (TN-TF1). The task force, based in Memphis, was among the first resources requested from Tennessee for search and rescue support.
The Memphis Fire Department’s Canine Search Team (CST-HRD), made up of expert handlers and search dogs, deployed alongside Texas Task Force 1. Fully integrated into search operations in Kerr County and surrounding areas, 18 responders and eight canines proudly represented TN-TF1 throughout the extended mission.
The first responders of TN-TF1 volunteer their time during “blue skies” to undergo rigorous training, demonstrating deep commitment to their specialized roles. Stewart emphasized that these deployments are more than just fulfilling a program requirement — they offer purpose, whether at home or across state lines.
“To be able to put our specialized people and our specialized equipment to the greater good for people who are affected by disasters, and to be part of a team that is bigger than you are,” said Stuart.
Tennessee Task Force 2 (TN-TF2) wasn’t far behind. The Type III Urban Search & Rescue team covered nearly 900 miles of debris field, deploying swiftwater boats, dive team members, and canine search units during their two-week mission.
“We set up grids and came up with a game plan,” said Nashville Fire Commander Larry Clymer, the TN-TF2 Task Force Lead. “Helping others who are overwhelmed. No state agency that I’ve ever met could meet the impact or the devastation.”
According to the Texas Division of Emergency Management, responders from 26 states were deployed to assist in flood response and recovery. Tennessee’s deployment was coordinated through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact — our nation’s mutual aid agreement to get personnel and resources where they’re needed most. More than 55 responders and emergency personnel and ten canines from Tennessee traveled to Texas to support July’s mission.
But this mission wasn’t just about response, it was about resolution. Nashville Fire Engineer Michael Culberson, who led TN-TF2’s Planning Team, emphasized the team’s relentless effort.
“We never left a stone unturned while we were there in Texas. The whole mission was to bring closure to the families affected,” said Culberson.
Because when disaster strikes, it’s not just equipment and expertise that step in – it’s compassion and commitment.