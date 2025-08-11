82.6 F
Clarksville
Monday, August 11, 2025
Austin Peay State University Volunteers Support Puerto Rican Environment and Youth Centers

News Staff
Austin Peay State University students and staff at Centro Esperanza in Puerto Rico. Back row, from left: Yailin Ambriz, Karina Mendez, Jackie Velasquez, Alondra Santos, Jackson Buck, Brody Williams, Kaie Hendrix. Front row, from left: Tiffany Ortiz, Dora Rodriguez, Cassie FitzPatrick. (Contributed photo)
Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) students and staff recently traveled to Puerto Rico for a week of meaningful service and cultural immersion through the Alternative Break Trips program.

The group focused on supporting the Universidad de Puerto Rico Recinto de Cayey’s Ecology Center and Centro Esperanza, a nonprofit serving children, youth, and families in Loíza and surrounding communities.

At the Center of Ecology, students helped maintain the grounds and outdoor learning spaces, contributing to the university’s ecological preservation efforts. They also rolled up their sleeves for outdoor landscaping projects at Centro Esperanza, helping to improve the environment for the many families the center supports.

Austin Peay State University student Dora Rodriguez feeds a group of turtles while on an Alternative Break Trip to Puerto Rico. (Contributed photo)
“I had the opportunity to participate in my first Alternative Break Trip,” said one student. “It turned out to be an unforgettable experience. Traveling to Puerto Rico with a group of fellow students, I not only had the chance to give back through meaningful service, but also to explore one of the most beautiful and culturally rich places I’ve ever visited.”

Austin Peay State University students and staff make a stop at Yokahú Observation Tower while hiking through El Yunque National Forest in Puerto Rico. (Contributed photo)
Beyond service, students had the opportunity to explore the island’s vibrant culture and natural beauty. The group toured Old San Juan, hiked through El Yunque National Forest, and experienced Puerto Rico’s history, food, and landscapes firsthand.

Austin Peay State University students and staff on an Alternative Break trip to Puerto Rico. (Contributed photo)
About APSU’s Alternative Break Trip program

The Alternative Break Trip program at Austin Peay State University is facilitated by the Department of Community Engagement & Sustainability, part of the Division of Student Affairs. Alternative Break Trips are designed to catalyze social consciousness and community building.

Through immersive service experiences, students gain awareness of pressing social issues and cultivate a deep empathy and responsibility towards their fellow human beings. As they return to campus, their hearts brim with newfound connections and a renewed commitment to serving others, embodying the university’s ethos of fostering engaged and compassionate citizens.

