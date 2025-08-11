90.9 F
Clarksville
Monday, August 11, 2025
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Jordan Road, Eva Drive area wide Water Outage Water Valve Replacement

Low water pressure possible for the vicinity

Water Outage

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve replacement work on Tuesday, August 12th, 2025, at 8:00am and will turn off water service on Jordan Road and Eva Drive. The following streets and roads will be affected.

The roads affected are Eva Drive (Old Hopkinsville Highway to Ambrose Drive), Jordan Road (Maplewood Drive to Britton Springs Road), and Whitfield Drive (Ambrose Drive to Jordan Road).

Low water pressure is possible in the vicinity during the work.

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 3:30pm.

