Nashville Kats Win Playoff Thriller in Clarksville, Advance to Championship Game in Albany

Clarksville, TN – The Nashville Kats were back in Clarksville for another playoff game at F&M Bank Arena as they faced the Southwest Kansas Storm for a chance to compete in the league championship game in Albany, New York.

Mayor Wes Golden and Montgomery County Parks & Recreation welcomed Coach Jeff Fisher, the Lady Kats cheerleaders, and lots of Kats fans to Downtown Commons prior to the game for a tailgate party.

Throughout the afternoon, the Lady Kats performed dance routines. DJ Joe Padula played music, and Coach Fisher met with fans and signed autographs. Just prior to the Arena doors opening, Fisher made an announcement, thanking the fans for their support. “We’re going to find a way to win this game, and then we’ll be on our way to Albany, NY to play in the championship game for the Arena Crown trophy.”

He then added, “We want to come home with the crown and put it permanently here in Clarksville.”

Inside the arena, action began with a flag football game between West Creek High School and Northwest High School. A low-scoring first half was followed by a halftime show involving the Lady Kats and Clarksville’s own Bikers Who Care.

The game ended with the Kats on top 48 – 43, giving them a chance to face the Albany Firebirds.

