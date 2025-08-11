TDOT Announces Temporary Lane and Ramp Closures for Paving, Patching on I-24, I-40, and I-840

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will conduct lane closures on Interstate 24, 40, and 840 (including ramps) for paving and patching work over the next few days.

Interstate 24 in Davidson County

8/11 – 8/13, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be shoulder and single lane closures on I-24 in both directions from mile marker 41 – 42.

8/12 – 8/13, 8:00pm – 5:00am: there will be lane closures on I-24 westbound from mile marker 34 – 35 and a full closure of the I-24 westbound on-ramp from Whites Creek Pike.

Interstate 24 in Rutherford County

8/11, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a closure of the I-24 westbound exit 66 off-ramp (Sam Ridley Parkway)

8/12, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a lane closure on the I-24 westbound exit 64 off-ramp (Waldron Road).

Interstate 40 in Davidson County

8/11 – 8/12, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure on I-40 eastbound from mile marker 191 – 192 and a full closure of the eastbound on-ramp from McCrory Lane.

Williamson County I-840

8/13, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a right lane and shoulder closure on I-840 eastbound at mile marker 30.

These closures are also listed on this week’s Middle Tennessee Lane Closure Report. Scheduled lane closures for construction and maintenance work for each region are published weekly in TDOT’s Newsroom.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.00.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833.TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request. The TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov) provides the latest construction activity traffic updates.

Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.