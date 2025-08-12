ArtLink Teams With Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission for Public Meet Up August 27th

Clarksville, TN – ArtLink, a local nonprofit based in downtown Clarksville, is partnering with the Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission to host a community “Meet Up” on Tuesday, August 27th, from 2:00pm–4:00pm.

The Meet Up is open to all and designed as an informal way to connect, no appointments or registration required, providing a chance to stop by and meet with experienced Veterans Service Officers (VSOs). In addition to speaking with the VSOs, guests will also have the option to participate in ArtLink’s Veteran’s Art Program workshop for a fee of $36.67.

Each workshop begins with a relaxing dream board and watercolor exercise, followed by a choice of hands-on projects such as 5×7 canvas painting, shrinky dinks, 3″ buttons, metal stamping, and hydro-dipping. The program rotates monthly themes based on the organization’s core values: boldness, humility, respect, creativity, and integrity.

ArtLink is dedicated to igniting passion and building character through creativity, offering programs that support both personal growth and community engagement through the arts. The Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization is staffed by highly experienced Veterans Service Officers (VSOs) with over 30 years of experience and more than 70 years of combined military service. VSOs assist veterans in navigating the complex U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs system to access the benefits they have earned.

Services include support for:

Service-Connected Disability

Non-Service Connected Pension

Survivor & Burial Benefits

Healthcare Enrollment

Education Benefits

Vocational Rehabilitation

Appeals and More

“We’re excited to create a space where veterans and community members can come together—whether to learn about benefits, connect with resources, or simply relax and get creative,” said Maria Haycraft, Executive Director, at ArtLink.

Join us on August 27th to connect, create, and support those who have served!

About ArtLink Studio

ArtLink Studio is a non-profit community art studio that strives to provide everyone with a creative outlet. Our mission is to give people a safe and welcoming space where they can find their purpose and express themselves. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced artist, ArtLink has something for everyone. We offer a wide range of workshops, classes, and programs that cater to all skill levels. Our experienced team is always on hand to provide guidance and support.

For more information, visit www.artlinkclarksville.com