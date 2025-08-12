Austin Peay State University Summer Internship Program Helps Employers Innovate and Students Excel

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Career Success Center and Workforce Essentials recently completed their inaugural Summer Internship Program, which placed students in 10-week paid internships with eight local employers to provide real-world experience.

“The APSU Summer Internship Program has been a game-changer for our team,” said McKenna Arras, Solutions 21 leadership consultant. “Alyson’s creativity, initiative, and strategic thinking have elevated our marketing efforts in ways we did not anticipate. She’s not just contributing; she’s leading.”

Other participating employers saw a similar impact as they exposed students to diverse business operations, from creative development to logistical management.

Rossview Farms welcomed two students to its team to assist with the Marcelina development, a large-scale, mixed-use community planned for Rossview Road. Sophie Sutton, a junior, gained entrepreneurship insight as a business development research intern, while senior Destiny Griffin worked as a design intern to create organizational visuals.

CDE Lightband also brought on multiple interns. Junior Isaac Billeter and senior Lily Skau took the opportunity to learn about business operations, customer service, and reliability – making a lasting impression on the company and the broader Clarksville area.

Community connection has emerged as a central theme throughout the program, with students developing valuable ties to the Clarksville-Montgomery region. Senior Josh Martin learned more about the importance of community, a core value reflected in his employer’s mission at Trane Technologies.

“Uplifting our people, culture, and communities is a core priority at Trane Technologies,” said Byron Foster, maintenance manager at Trane. “We are proud to partner with Austin Peay State University to provide professional development opportunities to our local students.”



The 2025 Summer Internship Program featured eight participating organizations: the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce, CDE Lightband, Daniel Ingram Insurance, Rossview Farms, Solutions 21, Trane Technologies, United Way of Greater Nashville, and We Notarize Nationwide Notary Services.



The Career Success Center, a part of the Division of Student Affairs, plans to expand the program each year, deepening connections between APSU students and Clarksville-Montgomery County employers.