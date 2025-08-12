Clarksville Police Investigating Two Separate Shootings on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Cabot Cove

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 7:25pm, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers responded to a report of a shooting at Mizu Japanese Cuisine, 1525 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They immediately began performing CPR until medical personnel arrived. The victim was transported to Tennova Healthcare, and his condition is unknown at this time.

About ten minutes later, at 7:35pm, a second 911 call was received from a woman on Cabot Cove reporting that someone was on their way to her residence with a gunshot wound. Officers responded to that location and located a male victim. They immediately began performing CPR until medical personnel arrived; his status is unknown at this time.

These are two separate, active investigations. No further details are available for release at this time.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is urged to call 911 immediately.