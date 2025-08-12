91 F
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Downtown Clarksville’s Franklin Street Closing August 13th for Courts Center Project

Montgomery County GovernmentMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government, in coordination with the Clarksville Street Department, will be closing Franklin Street between Second Street and Third Street on August 13th, 2025, starting at 6:30am to facilitate roof replacement on the Montgomery County Courts Center.

The roadway is anticipated to be open to all traffic by 5:30pm.

A crane and associated equipment that will be used as part of this replacement will block this segment of the street and street parking.

Drivers should be aware of this closure downtown and plan alternate routes.

Previous article
TDOT Updates Ramp Closure Schedule on I-40 Near Nashville International Airport
