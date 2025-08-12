Food Lion Feeds Combats Child Hunger With Over 28 Million Meals Provided

Salisbury, NC – With school out and many children facing food insecurity, Food Lion customers and participating vendors helped provide more than 28 million meals* through the Summers Without Hunger initiative. Food Lion customers supported the annual campaign by purchasing specially designed reusable bags for $2 between June 18th and July 15th.

Ten Food Lion suppliers generously matched the proceeds of all specially designed reusable bags purchased by customers: Campbell’s, JM Smuckers, Frito-Lay, Utz, General Mills, Kellanova, Kraft Heinz, Unilever, Mondelez and PepsiCo, thus doubling the impact.

Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion’s hunger-relief platform, coordinated the campaign with a goal to reduce food insecurity in the company’s 10-state operating footprint. Since the campaign began in 2019, customers have helped provide more than 100 million meals*. The Summers Without Hunger campaign benefited the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, which will fund grants for childhood hunger programs.

“We are incredibly grateful to our customers and participating vendors for standing with us in the movement to end hunger,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Together, we’ve made a meaningful difference for children facing hunger this summer, ensuring they receive vital nourishment. Their continued support is vital to our commitment to reducing hunger in the towns and cities we serve.”

Since 2014, Food Lion Feeds has helped provide more than 1.5 billion meals** to individuals and families. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to ending hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

*Investments are converted to a meal equivalent based on various meal equivalent formulas.

**Food Lion Feeds helps address food insecurity by providing product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; investing in capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and volunteer hours by associates. These investments are converted to a meal equivalent based on various meal equivalent formulas.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure.

The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, NC, since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize.

For more information, visit wwwfoodlion.com

About The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C. Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. The charitable foundation has provided nearly $23 million in grant funding, helping to nourish communities with fresh food for backpack programs, Kids Café’s and other hunger-relief programs as well as funding for long-term programs to help shorten the lines at food banks.

The charitable foundation partners with Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates.

For more information, visit www.foodlion.com/pages/food-lion-feeds