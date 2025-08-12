TDOT Updates Ramp Closure Schedule on I-40 Near Nashville International Airport

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will conduct the following ramp closures on Interstate 40 in Davidson County near Nashville International Airport® (BNA®).

Wednesday morning from 12:00am – 3:00am: I-40 eastbound exit 216A ramp (motorists will be detoured to 216B).

Wednesday night from 8:00pm to Thursday at 4:00am: I-40 eastbound exit 216B ramp (motorists will continue on I-40 and turn around at Stewarts Ferry).

Thursday night from 8:00pm to Friday at 4:00am: On-ramp from Donelson Pike (SR 255) to I-40 eastbound (motorists will enter I-40 westbound and detour to Briley Parkway northbound to Elm Hill Pike).

Thursday and Friday mornings from 12:00am – 3:00am: I-40 eastbound exit 216B ramp (motorists will be detoured to 216A).

Detour signage will be in place. This timing has changed from a previous release, as the work by MasTec Civil is necessary to mill and pave the ramps as part of TDOT’s I-40 Interchange at Donelson Pike project.

The ramp closures are in addition to lane closures on I-40 that will continue for the next two to three weeks. While these closures will occur during off-peak hours, motorists are strongly encouraged to leave early to arrive at their destination on time.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.00.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833.TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request.. The TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov) provides the latest construction activity traffic updates. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.