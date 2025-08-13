81.5 F
Sports

APSU Soccer Opens Season at No. 17 Vanderbilt

Austin Peay State University Soccer Travels to Vanderbilt for Thursday Night Season Kickoff. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Soccer - Austin Peay State UniversityClarksville, TN – Fresh off a 1-0 exhibition victory against Belmont, Saturday, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team opens its 24th season, and fourth under head coach Kim McGowan, with a Thursday 7:00pm match against Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Soccer Complex.

Austin Peay State University went 7-6-6 in 2024 and made its second appearance in the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship. The season ended after falling to Bellarmine 4-3 in penalty kicks.

McGowan returns 13 student-athletes from last year’s roster, including 2024 United Soccer Coaches Third Team All-Region selection, senior forward Ellie Dreas, and 2024 ASUN All-Freshman selection Kiley Reese.

McGowan added 12 newcomers to her roster, including nine freshmen and three transfers. Freshman forward Taylor Grover highlights the APSU Govs’ freshman core after netting the team’s first goal of the season – and game-winner – against Belmont, Saturday.

What to Know

Austin Peay State University opens its 2025 season at Vanderbilt on August 14th.

It is the first time APSU has played on August 14th – and the earliest season opener in program history.

It is the first time Austin Peay State University’s soccer team will face a nationally ranked opponent.

Thursday’s match is the first time the APSU Govs have faced an SEC opponent since playing at Mississippi State on September 2nd, 2018.

APSU is 6-14-2 all-time in season openers and is 1-1-1 in them under McGowan. That win came against Western Kentucky last season (August 15th), where they won 2-1.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2025 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC) and Facebook (Austin Peay Soccer). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.

