APSU Strengthens International Ties Through Military Cultures in Democracies Workshop

Clarksville, TN – The Institute for National Security and Military Studies (INSMS) at Austin Peay State University (APSU) took a leading role in advancing global scholarship on defense and democratic security this summer by co-hosting a high-level academic workshop on military cultures in democracies in Potsdam, Germany.

Developed and directed in close cooperation with the Bundeswehr Center of Military History and Social Sciences (ZMSBw), the event marked a major step forward in a multi-year research initiative that is shaping international discourse on comparative military cultures.

“As democracies confront a rising axis of authoritarian threats, understanding our military cultures — what unites us and what divides us — becomes vital to strategic cooperation,” INSMS Director Dr. Rich Mifsud said. “This workshop represents a pivotal step in building that understanding.”

The event gathered over two dozen scholars and defense experts from across Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific. It also formally launched a collaborative publication project, anchored by INSMS faculty, which will result in an edited volume featuring up to 30 country case studies.

Mifsud led core segments of the workshop, working in close coordination with APSU Assistant Professor of National Security Studies Dr. Simon Rotzer, who directed key aspects of the conceptual discussion and editorial planning. They were supported by ZMSBw research leads Dr. Heiko Biehl and Dr. Timo Graf.

The three-day program featured intensive dialogue across all levels of analysis, from strategic doctrine and organizational identity to soldierly values. A key milestone was the refinement of a unified analytical framework, designed to ensure consistency across contributions while allowing for effective comparative insights.

INSMS provided critical leadership and support throughout the planning and execution of the workshop, reinforcing APSU’s growing reputation as a hub for international research collaboration. The Bundeswehr coordinated travel logistics and hosted participants at its research center in Potsdam. The event reflected an ongoing institutional partnership that is already generating lasting academic impact.

The edited volume is expected to be published in 2027, with launch events planned in the United States, Germany, and Japan.

“This initiative not only deepens our scholarly understanding of military institutions, but it also equips democratic partners with the intellectual tools to improve coordination and resilience,” Rotzer said. “It is an honor for APSU to be at the center of that effort.”

About the Institute for National Security and Military Studies

APSU’s Institute for National Security and Military Studies is the first center of its kind in the southeastern United States and is supported by the Tennessee legislature. The Institute continues to build global partnerships that expand the university’s research reach and prepare students for careers in national and international security.

About the Bundeswehr Center of Military History and Social Sciences

ZMSBw is Germany’s premier research institution dedicated to the historical and sociological study of the armed forces. As part of the Bundeswehr, it conducts interdisciplinary scholarship on civil-military relations, strategic culture, and military professionalization. Its scholars advise policymakers and contribute to international academic discourse on defense and security.

For more information on APSU’s global defense partnerships and upcoming public lectures, visit www.apsu.edu/insms/.