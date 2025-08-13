Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Welcomes Five Freshmen, Two Transfers for 2026

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head beach volleyball coach Micheal Hobson announced the addition of seven newcomers, consisting of five freshmen and two transfers, for the 2026 beach volleyball season.??

“I am very excited to announce the incoming student-athletes that we have for the 2025-26 season,” said Hobson. “Our group of five freshmen all have a great mindset, and their competitive nature will help progress the Sandy Govs to new expectations.”

“They are a group that wants to put in the work and be great, by using their passion for the game to fuel them. Also, adding two experienced transfer students who have great leadership traits has us very excited about what the possibilities are for this new era of Austin Peay State University beach volleyball,” Hobson stated.

“The overarching theme in all seven of our incoming student-athletes has been a sense of community. They all want to be great teammates, create memories, and want to put in the hard work on and off the sand to elevate this program into what we as a team envision Austin Peay State University?beach volleyball can be. Our three alumni from last season, our seven returning student athletes, and now our seven new incoming student athletes make being excited about the future of the Sandy Govs easy and make every day a great day to be a Gov!”

Giuliana Ferraro hails from Manasquan, New Jersey where she set the school’s single-season records for kills and digs with 373 and 521, respectively during her senior season. Ferraro was First Team All-Shore and Third Team All-Conference during that senior year.

Bailey Hope comes to APSU from Louisiana-Monroe, where she under Hobson during in 2023. Before her time at ULM, Hope was named the 2023 UTV 44 Scholar Athlete of the Year while playing for Spanish Fort High School. Hope won the 2019 Alabama 6A Indoor Volleyball State Championship.

Coming from the Buckeye State, Cami Missig comes to the Govs after four years at Olentangy High School. During her indoor volleyball career, she captured Ohio Capital Conference District title during her high school career, along with being an All-OCC Selection. Missig finished top five in beach tournaments 10 times against some of the top competition in the nation.?

Isabella Russell hails from the Sunshine State, where she was a two-time Sarasota Herald Tribune Beach Volleyball Athlete of the Year. Russell’s squad also won the SSAC Beach Volleyball State Championship in 2021.??

Ashley Boswell comes to Austin Peay State University after two years at Westmont College and one year at Stephen F. Austin. Boswell finished last beach season with a 12-6 record as a Lumberjack and was named to the Southland Conference’s Spring honor roll. In high school, Boswell was a First Team All-State selection her senior year, as well as a two-time district MVP in tennis.?

Erin Murrath is a freshman from Budford, Georgia. A right-handed blocker, Murrath dominated indoors at Cherokee Bluff High School, including helping her squad to a 34-win season during her junior year. ?

Sage Raby hails from Nolansville, Tennessee. She competed for Hyden Beach Academy under head coach John Hyden, winning several tournaments across the south. Raby was a fantastic student as well, earning a 3.8 GPA.??