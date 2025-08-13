Austin Peay State University’s 2025 Cross Country Schedule Features Five Key Meets

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head cross country coach Asha Gibson-Smith announced the men’s and women’s cross country teams’ five-meet 2025 slate, Tuesday.

The Governors’ first two meets keep them in the Volunteer State, as – for the sixth time in the last seven years – they begin the season at the Belmont Opener (August 29th) at Percy Warner Park in Nashville.

Following Belmont’s event, the Governors will participate in the Michael Pretorius Invitational (September 20th). The women earned their first team victory since 2017 at Trevecca’s event last season, while Shaye Foster also became the first individual to finish first since 2017 as well.

The penultimate meet of the regular season takes the Govs to the Bluegrass State where they will compete in the Louisville Classic (October 4th) at E.P “Tom” Sawyer Park in Louisville, Kentucky.

The final tune-up ahead of the Atlantic Sun Conference Championships is the Angel Mounds Invitational (October 17th) hosted by Evansville and Southern Indiana.

The Governors then head to the Sunshine State for the 2025 ASUN Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships (October 31st) at Cecil Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The men will compete in an 8K, while the women’s race will be a 5K.

For news and updates ahead of the Austin Peay State University men’s and women’s cross country season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.