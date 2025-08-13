Clarksville Police Identify Victim in Fatal Memorial Drive Extension Crash

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports the driver involved in yesterday afternoon’s crash on Memorial Extension has been identified as 90-year-old William Knight of Clarksville.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two female passengers from his vehicle were flown to Nashville, where one is listed in critical but stable condition and the other in stable condition.

Preliminary findings indicate that the second vehicle involved crossed into Mr. Knight’s path, striking his vehicle.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to the scene and is assisting the Clarksville Police Department’s FACT Investigators with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact FACT Investigator Castillo at 931.648.0656, ext. 5150.