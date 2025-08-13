Clarksville Police Identify Victims in Mizu Japanese Cuisine Homicide

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Detectives with the Special Operations Homicide Unit, along with the Crime Scene Unit, worked through the night investigating the homicide that occurred last night behind Mizu Japanese Cuisine, 1525 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

The investigation reveals that the incident began as a planned meeting between two groups, which escalated into a shootout. One person from each group was struck by gunfire, resulting in their deaths. The victims have been identified as 18-year-old Noah William Peterson and 24-year-old Makhi Charon Richardson, both of Clarksville.

Detectives have charged 20-year-old Harvin John Lee James and 21-year-old Antario Jameer Hyrne with Tampering with Evidence. Both have been booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

This was an isolated incident. The investigation remains active, additional charges are possible, and no further information is available at this time.

(Harvin James’ booking photo was not available at the time of this press release)

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective DeJesus at 931.648.0656, ext. 5290.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.