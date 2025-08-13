87.7 F
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Clarksville Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash on Memorial Drive Extension

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred yesterday afternoon on Memorial Extension. One of the drivers was pronounced deceased at the scene, and two other individuals were airlifted to Nashville, where they remain in critical condition.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to the scene and is assisting CPD’s FACT Investigators with the ongoing investigation.

Due to the timing and location of the crash, there were initial concerns that it may have involved high school students; however, that is not the case. The victim’s name will be released once next-of-kin notifications have been confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FACT Investigator Castillo at 931.648.0656, ext. 5150.

