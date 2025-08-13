Clarksville’s Millan Parking Garage Officially Opens to the Public

Clarksville, TN – “Today is pretty significant,” Jim Durrett said. “This represents a combination of efforts that have taken time. It is a project that brought together State, County and private enterprise in a partnership that has resulted in this awesome addition to our community. I think there are 513 spaces in this wonderful garage. It is a testament to a lot of hard work by a lot of good people.

“Today at 1:00pm this garage will be officially open to the public. There is a distillery coming in next door, and a retail development that will be on the other side, so this helps our downtown grow. I’m going to borrow a statement from Pastor Jimmy Terry and say, it’s a great day to be in Montgomery County. Today is not about a moment, it’s about a movement.”

The state of Tennessee funded the project to the tune of $14,000,000, thanks to the efforts of Rep. Curtis Johnson and Sen. Bill Powers. Builders, The Commonwealth Team actually came in $2,000,000 under budget. The Millan team will maintain and manage the garage.

“I just want to thank everybody, especially our family, who always let us do the crazy things we do,” Lillie Millan said. “Leo and I, … never dreamed we would partner with an amazing county, and that people would trust us with something like this, Thank you so much.”

Leo Millan thanked Charles Hand and Jack Turner for their mentorship, and for giving him and Lillie the confidence to do these things. He thanked the Millan team, Jim Durrett, and all who contributed.

