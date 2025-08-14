APSU Soccer Loses to No. 17 Vanderbilt in Season Opener

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team dropped a 7-0 decision to Vanderbilt in its season opener, Thursday, at Vanderbilt Soccer Field in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Commodores showed the offense early, scoring in the ninth minute of the match on just the second shot of the match – Vanderbilt’s first – off the foot of Adysen Armenta into the bottom right of the net. She was assisted by Reagan Pentz for her first of the season.

Vanderbilt came back in the 36th minute to net their second goal of the game, this one coming from the right foot of Courtney Jones into the bottom left of the net. Pentz worked the ball up the right side of the pitch before giving it up to Jones just outside the box.

The Commodores would score two more times before the half, both coming in the 43rd minute. The third goal for Vanderbilt was due to an own goal by the APSU Govs, before Vivian Akyirem scored the Commodores’ fourth goal.

The Commodores got back to work on offense early in the second half, with Susanna Soderman scoring in the 57th minute of the match. Olivia Stafford assisted the goal after a long dribbler from the center of midfield.

Pentz recorded her third assist in the 75th minute, assisting Sydney Watts for the Commodores’ sixth goal of the match. Victoria Pugh followed up with an 87th-minute unassisted goal off the left foot to put the Commodores up by seven.

Junior keeper Lauryn Berry stayed busy between the pipes, collecting four saves in the first half, and three more in the second half before freshman keeper Megan Waskiewicz subbed in for her in the 67th minute.

Offensively for the APSU Govs, freshman forward Taylor Grover and senior forward Sophie Davidson led the roster with a shot each, with Grover’s being the Govs’ only shot on goal.

Inside The Box Score

Grover and Davidson led Austin Peay State University with a shot each.

Grover’s shot was the APSU Govs’ only shot on goal.

Austin Peay State University took one corner.

Berry earned the start between the pipes and saw 66:59 minutes in goal.

Berry’s seven saves put her 16 saves outside the top 10 career saves all-time for a Gov.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team continues its four-game road stretch against Morehead State Sunday, starting at 12:00pm CT in Morehead, Kentucky.

