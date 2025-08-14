Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Outage, Road Closure on South Second Street for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and road closure on Thursday, August 14th, 2025, at 10:00pm on South Second Street from Commerce Street to Franklin Street for water valve replacement work.

Low water pressure is possible in the vicinity.

South Second Street will be closed from Franklin Street to Madison Street, and Commerce Street will be closed from South First Street to South Third Street. Traffic will be detoured to Franklin Street, South Third Street, South First Street, and Commerce Street to avoid the work zone.

Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment or choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the roads reopened by approximately 6:00am on Friday, August 15th.

