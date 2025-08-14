Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for August 14th-18th 2025

Clarksville, TN – The coming days will bring plenty of sunshine, rising temperatures, and just a small chance of showers to the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. While heat index values will climb into the upper 90s and even near 100 by the weekend, calm winds and mostly clear skies will dominate the forecast.

Residents should be prepared for patchy morning fog on several days and stay hydrated during the afternoon heat.

Expect patchy fog before 8:00am Thursday, then mostly sunny skies with just a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3:00pm and 4:00pm. Highs will reach near 91 degrees, with heat index values as high as 98. Winds will be calm, shifting to the northeast at around 5 mph.

Thursday night, patchy fog will return before 3:00am and again after 4:00am. The night will be partly cloudy with a low around 71 degrees and calm winds.

Patchy morning fog is possible on Friday before 8:00am, followed by sunny skies and a high near 94 degrees. Heat index values could climb to around 100, so take precautions if outdoors for extended periods. Winds will remain calm.

Expect mostly clear skies and calm conditions Friday night, with overnight lows around 72 degrees.

Saturday, there will be more patchy fog possible before 8:00am, then sunny skies with highs near 96 degrees. Winds will be calm, becoming northeast at around 5 mph.

Saturday Night will see mostly clear skies and calm winds overnight with lows warm, near 73 degrees.

Sunny and hot conditions are expected on Sunday, with highs near 97 degrees. Winds will be calm, becoming northeast at around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Mostly clear skies will continue Sunday night, with overnight lows around 73 degrees and calm winds.

The heat holds steady on Monday under sunny skies, with highs near 97 degrees.

Mostly clear skies will end the forecast period Monday night, with overnight lows dipping to around 72 degrees.

With a stretch of hot and sunny days ahead, Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can look forward to ideal conditions for outdoor plans—just remember to watch for morning fog, stay cool during peak afternoon heat, and keep an eye on Thursday’s brief window for potential storms.