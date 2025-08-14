89.2 F
Clarksville Police Seek Help Identifying Vehicle Burglary Suspect in Eagles Bluff Subdivision

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating several Vehicle Burglaries that occurred on August 9th, 2025, at approximately 3:00am in the Eagles Bluff Subdivision.

Video cameras captured the image of a black male wearing a hoodie jacket and shorts.

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect, as someone may recognize him based on his clothing. 

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Neagos at 931.648.0656, ext. 5537.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

