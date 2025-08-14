Customs House Museum & Cultural Center Invites You to Step Into Clarksville’s Past with 2025 Cemetery Walking Tours

Clarksville, TN – This fall, history comes to life as the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center presents its Cemetery Walking Tours, offering residents and visitors a rare opportunity to explore the stories, legacies, and legends that shaped Clarksville.

Beginning Saturday, September 20th, 2025, participants can embark on a fascinating one-hour guided walking tour at either Riverview Cemetery or Greenwood Cemetery. Each tour will be led by knowledgeable guides who will share intriguing tales of Clarksville’s most notable residents and the city’s rich heritage.

This is a unique way to connect with our community’s history. Each cemetery holds remarkable stories, from pioneering families and civic leaders to unsung heroes whose contributions continue to influence Clarksville today.

Tour Schedule

Greenwood Cemetery Tour: Saturday, September 20th | 10 AM

Riverview Cemetery Tour: Saturday, September 27th | 10 AM

Greenwood Cemetery Tour: Saturday, October 4th | 10 AM

Riverview Cemetery Tour: Saturday, October 11th | 10 AM

Greenwood Cemetery Tour: Saturday, October 18th | 10 AM

Ticket Information

$15.00 – Members of the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center

$20.00 – Non-Members

Tickets must be purchased in advance, and space is very limited to ensure an intimate and immersive experience.

Whether you are a lifelong resident or a first-time visitor, these walking tours are the perfect way to experience Clarksville’s history up close—where the stories are written in stone and the past whispers through every step.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org