Austin Peay State University Graduate, Former Athlete Jordan Harmon Appointed Interim Athletics Director

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) President Dr. Michael Licari has named two-time APSU graduate and former Governors baseball player Jordan Harmon as Austin Peay State University’s Interim Director of Athletics.

“I am excited to have Jordan step into this role. As an alum and former Governor student-athlete himself, he definitely understands what Austin Peay State University athletics is all about,” Licari said. “Jordan is relentless in the pursuit of excellence, and I know the momentum we have will continue to build.”

Harmon began his career at Austin Peay State University in November 2017 as director of development for athletics fundraising within the university advancement office. In January 2020, Harmon moved into a new role as the assistant director of athletics for development.

Harmon moved into APSU Athletics full-time when he was promoted to senior associate director of athletics for revenue generation and brand advancement in March 2021. In March 2023, Harmon left Austin Peay to serve as the director of development at Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers, Florida. After a year in Florida, Harmon returned to Austin Peay as the deputy director of athletics and chief revenue officer – he was the first CRO in department history.

Harmon again was elevated when he was named the general manager for APSU Athletics in July 2025. In this new role, Harmon coordinated leadership in revenue sharing and name, image, and likeness management.

“First, I want to express my gratitude to both a mentor and a friend, Gerald Harrison, whose leadership has elevated APSU Athletics to incredible heights,” Harmon said. “I’m also deeply thankful to President Licari for entrusting me with this opportunity to lead the athletics department at my alma mater. My wife Reagan and I are both former Austin Peay student-athletes, and we are truly honored and beyond excited to take on this role. We are passionate about the future of Governors Athletics, because this is our home, and we are eager to keep building something extraordinary for our student-athletes, campus, and community.”

Harmon was a pitcher on the Austin Peay State University baseball team from 2014-17 and graduated from APSU with a bachelor’s in finance in May 2017. He also earned a master’s in management from Austin Peay State University in 2020. Harmon’s wife, Reagan (née Greene), was a member of the APSU women’s golf team for two seasons. They have one daughter, Parker, who they welcomed in December 2024.

Harmon will serve as the APSU Interim Director of Athletics effective Friday, August 15th. The university will launch a national search this fall to name the next director of athletics in February 2026. Long-trusted CSA Search Consulting will serve as the search firm.