Austin Peay State University to Offer American Sign Language Classes with New Instructor Christina Walkenhorst

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Professional and Workforce Development Center is relaunching its American Sign Language (ASL) course on September 3rd with a new instructor, Christina Walkenhorst.

Beginner classes will be held at Austin Peay State University from 6:00pm-7:30pm on Mondays and Wednesdays, with 16 sessions in total. The program cost is $149.00, and registration is open to the community (students do not have to be admitted to APSU to sign up).

Walkenhorst has over two decades of experience in ASL language and culture, along with a dynamic, inclusive, and hands-on classroom teaching style. A fluent ASL user, she has worked with students ranging from preschoolers to high schoolers, creating engaging learning environments that celebrate curiosity and visual communication.

“My teaching is rooted in deep respect for the Deaf community,” Walkenhorst said. “I am not only teaching a language – we are helping build cultural understanding and connection.”

The relaunched course is designed for learners of all ages and backgrounds. Whether you’re a complete beginner or looking to strengthen your ASL skills, Walkenhorst’s instruction offers a welcoming and supportive environment.

Her curriculum blends foundational language skills – such as fingerspelling and everyday signs – with an exploration of Deaf culture and the nuances of nonverbal expression.

ASL is one of the fastest-growing language studies in the U.S., and this course provides a valuable opportunity for personal growth, professional development, and community connection.

The beginner course will focus on topics including greetings, numbers, colors, jobs, activities, cities, families, emotions, and more. Each module delves into these elements, fostering practical proficiency in ASL and a greater appreciation for Deaf culture.

To register or learn more, visit www.apsu.edu/continuing-education or contact the Professional & Workforce Development Center at 931.221.7816.

About the Professional and Workforce Development Center

The Professional and Workforce Development Center is a division of Austin Peay State University offering noncredit courses that do not require a student to be enrolled in the university path. These include certification-style courses such as Phlebotomy Technician, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), American Sign Language, and other career and workforce certifications.