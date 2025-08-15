Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Valve Replacement for Concord Drive area

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water outages and low water pressure for water valve replacement work on Tuesday, August 19th, 2025, at 10:00pm in the Concord Drive area.

Utility construction workers will temporarily and intermittently turn off water service according to the work schedule listed. Low water pressure may also affect residents on connecting streets and roads where the work is being done.

Tuesday, August 19th, at 10:00pm to 4:00am on Wednesday, August 20th

Concord Drive (Fort Campbell Boulevard to Bunker Hill Road)

Meadow Brook Drive

Bunker Hill Road (Concord Drive to Donelson Drive)

Fort Campbell Boulevard (Concord Drive to Bel Air Boulevard)

The water valve maintenance is in preparation of water valve replacement work to be scheduled and announced at a later date through normal channels. Please visit the Clarksville Gas and Water Department website at www.ClarksvilleGW.com for planned utility construction work.

