Friday, August 15, 2025
National Average Gas Price Stays at $3.16 Amid Stable Market

By News Staff
Gas Pump. (AAA)

AAAWashington, D.C. – No news is good news for drivers as gas prices stayed on track this past week, with the national average returning to $3.16 after a few dips.

The summer of lower pump prices continues, as the busy driving season nears its end. As we enter peak hurricane season, storms affecting gas production and distribution are something to keep an eye on.

But right now, with crude oil prices remaining steady, there’s no indication gas prices will make any drastic moves. 

Today’s National Average: $3.160 

One Week Ago: $3.166 

One Month Ago: $3.153 

One Year Ago: $3.444 

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased from 9.04 million b/d last week to 9 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 227.1 million barrels to 226.3. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.8 million barrels per day.  

2022-2025 National Gas Price Comparison 8-14-25Oil Market Dynamics 

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell 52 cents to settle at $62.65 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories increased by 3 million barrels from the previous week. At 426.7 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% below the five-year average for this time of year. 

EV Charging 

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 36 cents. 

State Stats 

Gas 

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($4.49), Hawaii ($4.46), Washington ($4.40), Oregon ($3.99), Alaska ($3.76), Nevada ($3.73), Idaho ($3.52), Illinois ($3.43), Utah ($3.37), and Washington, DC ($3.31). 

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Mississippi ($2.70), Oklahoma ($2.72), Tennessee ($2.75), Louisiana ($2.76), Arkansas ($2.76), Texas ($2.78), Alabama ($2.78), South Carolina ($2.79), Missouri ($2.84), and Kansas ($2.84).  

Electric 

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Alaska (51 cents), West Virginia (49 cents), Hawaii (46 cents), Tennessee (46 cents), South Carolina (44 cents), New Hampshire (43 cents), Montana (43 cents),  Alabama (42 cents), Arkansas (42 cents), and Kentucky (42 cents). 

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (25 cents), Missouri (27 cents), Maryland (28 cents), Utah (28 cents), Nebraska (29 cents), Delaware (31 cents), Vermont (32 cents), North Carolina (33 cents), Colorado (33 cents), and Washington, DC (34 cents). 

Drivers can find current gas and electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner

