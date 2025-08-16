96.4 F
Clarksville
Saturday, August 16, 2025
Clarksville Foundry Thanks Community After Cannon Replica Named One of Tennessee’s Coolest Creations

Clarksville FoundryClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Foundry expresses its sincere gratitude to the community and its supporters for their enthusiastic participation in the “Coolest Thing Made in Tennessee” contest, a competition presented by the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The company’s submission, a replica of the Model 1841 6-Pounder Field Gun Replica (Cannon), advanced to the Top 16 of the statewide competition, a testament to the quality craftsmanship and rich history that the foundry represents. Although the cannon did not advance to the Top 8, Clarksville Foundry is immensely proud of its accomplishment and the support it received from residents, businesses, media outlets, and elected officials across the region.

“We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support from the Clarksville community and beyond,” said Charles Foust, Owner and Operator of Clarksville Foundry, Inc. “To be recognized as one of the ‘Coolest Things Made in Tennessee’ is a tremendous honor. The passion and pride our community showed for this project were truly inspiring.”

The Model 1841 6-Pounder Field Gun Replica (Cannon) is a symbol of Clarksville’s industrial heritage and the foundry’s enduring commitment to excellence. The competition showcased the diversity and innovation of manufacturing throughout Tennessee, and Clarksville Foundry was proud to represent Clarksville and Montgomery County on a statewide platform.

Clarksville Foundry extends a special thank you to everyone who voted and helped spread the word about the contest. The company looks forward to continuing its work in the community and producing products that reflect the high standards of Tennessee craftsmanship.

About Clarksville Foundry, Inc

The Clarksville Foundry, Inc. is a family-owned business with a legacy spanning over a century. It is one of the oldest operating foundries in the United States, producing high-quality castings for a wide range of industries.

