Clarksville to Welcome First Life;Story 5K/10K/Ruck Hosted by Centerstone on September 13th

Clarksville, TN – Centerstone, a nonprofit leader in mental health and addiction recovery services, is proud to announce the inaugural Life;Story 5K/10K/ruck race in Clarksville on Saturday, September 13th, 2025, at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic, located at 775 Weatherly Drive. The 5K/10K/ruck run and walk events begin at 7:00am, and a Community Health & Wellness Expo will run alongside the event.

Centerstone has hosted Life;Story events for more than two decades, but this event marks the first time a Life;Story race is being held in Tennessee. The event aims to bring together families, individuals, military service members, and mental health advocates to raise awareness about suicide and support those impacted by it. Life;Story events are named after the semicolon, a symbol used when a sentence could have ended but didn’t, representing that each participant’s story is not over yet.

With the national suicide rate continuing to rise, especially among veterans and young adults, the need for suicide prevention efforts has never been more urgent. More than 49,000 people died by suicide in the U.S. in 2023, making it one of the top public health concerns nationwide.

“This inaugural event in Clarksville represents a powerful step toward healing and community connection,” said Ben Middleton, regional chief executive officer at Centerstone. “Together, we’re creating space for remembrance, resilience, and action; and raising funds to make mental health care more accessible to those who need it.”

The event is family-friendly and open to all ages and abilities. Strollers and leashed pets are welcome. In addition to the 5K, 10K and ruck, attendees can enjoy the Community Health & Wellness Expo, which will feature local vendors, resources, activities, and giveaways.

All proceeds from the Life;Story event will support Centerstone’s suicide prevention and mental health programs across Middle Tennessee, including care provided through the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic, which provides services to veterans, active duty service members and their families.

Registration Details:

Register now at centerstone.org/lifestory. Early bird registration available through July 31st. Day-of registration opens at 6:00am. All participants will receive a commemorative race t-shirt, finisher’s medal, and race bib.

For vendor and sponsorship opportunities, contact Maria.Wolfe@centerstone.org.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a nonprofit health system specializing in mental health and substance use disorder treatments for people of all ages. Services are available in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, and Tennessee through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, school-based services, telehealth, and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also offers specialized programs available nationwide for the military community, as well as services for children, including therapeutic foster care. Centerstone’s Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best evidence-based practices for use across our communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives. Learn more by visiting centerstone.org.