Tennessee State Representative Jay Reedy Endorses Gino Bulso for 7th Congressional District Seat

Brentwood, TN – Tennessee State Representative Jay Reedy on Wednesday officially endorsed fellow Republican State Representative Gino Bulso in his bid for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District, calling Bulso a “proven conservative warrior” ready to carry the America First agenda to Washington.

Reedy, a U.S. Army veteran, cattle farmer, locksmith, and lifelong member of the National Rifle Association (NRA) from Erin, Tennessee, represents the 74th District in the Tennessee House, covering Benton County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Stewart County, and part of Henry County – a significant portion of the 7th Congressional District.

“Gino Bulso doesn’t just talk the talk — he fights and wins for Tennessee values,” Reedy said. “Whether it’s fighting illegal immigration, protecting our daughters in sports, defending gun rights, or standing up to the liberal Left, Gino has led the charge and delivered real results. I’m proud to stand with him.”

Reedy’s endorsement adds momentum to Bulso’s campaign, which launched July 28th and has quickly drawn national attention for its unapologetically conservative platform. In just days, Bulso has faced digital attacks and fundraising appeals from Democrat opponents—a sign, his campaign says, that he is the candidate Democrats fear most.

Bulso welcomed Reedy’s support, calling it a boost from “one of Tennessee’s most trusted conservative voices.”

“Jay Reedy has spent his career defending faith, freedom, and families in Tennessee,” Bulso said. “His endorsement is a tremendous honor, and together we will keep fighting for the values that make this state and country great.”

Bulso, an attorney and leading conservative voice in the state legislature, has passed or sponsored over a dozen laws championing Trump-era priorities such as border enforcement, parental rights, and protecting girls’ sports.

His legislative accomplishments include:

HB 145 (“Trump Act”) – Introduced bill to end taxpayer-funded education benefits for illegal immigrants.

• HB 306 – Required student-athletes to compete based on biological sex.

• HJR 28 – Advanced a constitutional amendment affirming medical freedom.

• HB 1631 – Expanded 2d Amendment rights of pre-k through 12 private schools.

• HB 1907 – Strengthened definition of “illegal alien” to prohibit taxpayer benefits to illegals.

He also sponsored laws requiring athletes to compete according to biological sex, expanding gun rights for private schools, and blocking foreign ownership of Tennessee farmland by hostile nations.

“My campaign is about results, not rhetoric,” Bulso said. “Jay Reedy knows what it means to fight for Tennesseans, and I’m grateful to have him in the trenches with me as we take this fight to Washington.”

Bulso will continue campaigning across all 14 counties in the district, meeting with voters and promoting a bold vision for securing the border, balancing the budget, and defending American values.