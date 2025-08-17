APSU Hosts Annual Faculty Awards Ceremony Honors Excellence in Education

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) hosted its annual faculty awards ceremony on August 11th, 2025, in the George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall.

APSU President Mike Licari and Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs Mitch Cordova recognized several exceptional faculty members for their contributions to the university and its students.

The ceremony honored recipients across various categories, showcasing the dedication, innovation and excellence that define Austin Peay State University’s academic community. Awards presented during the ceremony included:

Socrates Award for Excellence in Teaching

The Socrates Award for Excellence in Teaching is one of Austin Peay’s highest distinctions, and is presented to up to five tenure-track faculty members known for inspiring and motivating students. This year’s winners included:

College of Arts and Letters – Dr. Min Sang Kim, Music

As a voice instructor, Dr. Kim is known throughout his department as a faculty member who draws the absolute best out of his students, whether in larger class groups or individual instruction.

His pedagogical approach is rooted in relationships and supporting the whole student. Kim is also an integral member of many committees in his department, college, and with the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts.

College of Behavioral and Health Sciences – Dr. Tianyu Li, Psychological Science and Counseling

Dr. Li’s departmental colleagues appreciate his enthusiasm and engaging demeanor. This translates to fantastic teaching, but also to deep relationships with his students, whom he actively supports in their own research and intellectual pursuits. His students say that the way he fosters intellectual curiosity inspires them to be their best.

College of Business – Dr. Eren Cifci, Accounting, Finance, and Economics

Since first joining the College of Business, Dr. Cifci has impressed his colleagues and his students with his polished and well-planned instructional style. He is an integral member of his department, leading efforts to develop and refine curriculum and support students inside and outside of the classroom. His students emerge from his courses immediately prepared to apply complex concepts in real world settings or in further research.

College of Education – Dr. Allison Oliver, Teaching & Learning

As a content expert in special education, Dr. Oliver consistently delivers high-quality content with rigor, dynamic energy, and applicable ideas. She inspires her colleagues with her commitment to excellence, a trait she encourages in her students as well. She is kind, thoughtful, and collegial, modeling for her students what it looks like to be a fantastic educator.

College of STEM – Dr. Mir Hasan, Computer Science and Information Technology

Dr. Hasan is heralded by students in his department as someone deeply committed to student success and their understanding of incredibly complex course material. He fosters problem-solving skills throughout his curriculum and inspires his students to approach challenges in a variety of ways. His expertise shines through in clear and student-centered pedagogy, preparing those in his classes for immediate application of concepts and skills.

Tenured Faculty Award for Excellence in Teaching

The Tenured Faculty Award for Excellence in Teaching is presented to one tenured faculty member per year in recognition of their outstanding teaching, advising, and pedagogical scholarship.

Recipient: Dr. Emily Pica, Psychological Science and Counseling

Dr. Pica’s commitment to excellence in research within her field of forensic psychology is evident in the classroom as well, where her world-renowned expertise inspires students to ask great questions, pursue challenging research topics, and engage in scholarly debate even while still pursuing their education.



Her students regularly comment on how impactful of a mentor and advisor she is, emphasizing, in particular, the enthusiasm and scholarly zeal she brings to each class and each research project.

Richard M. Hawkins Award

The Richard M. Hawkins Award recognizes a faculty member nominated by their peers for notable contributions to scholarship and creative activity.

Recipient: Dr. Frank Ferdik, Criminal Justice

Since joining APSU in 2021, Dr. Ferdik has authored or co-authored 20 peer-reviewed publications and has eight more manuscripts either forthcoming or under review. In that same period, he has delivered conference presentations or invited talks across the state, country, and on three different continents. Ferdik is one of the most active researchers on campus, contributing widely to the field of criminal justice.

His areas of emphasis include corrections processes, police behavior, police and citizen interactions, and the well-being of criminal justice professionals. Ferdik’s research employs both quantitative and qualitative methodologies, and he can be found serving in a variety of ways across his college and the university.

Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Faculty Award for Community Service

The Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Faculty Award for Community Service is based on service to the Clarksville community, emphasizing contributions that have enhanced the quality of life in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area.

Recipient: Dr. Eva Gibson, Psychological Science and Counseling

Dr. Gibson’s impact on the community begins with her support for local schools, as she is an active consultant and advisor to various CMCSS schools at all levels. Gibson has been called upon by CMCSS to conduct 16 different professional development presentations for teachers and school counselors across the district and in surrounding districts in Robertson County and Metro Nashville.

Furthermore, she has spent years serving Clarksville-Montgomery County citizens through community presentations and training, emphasizing community engagement, social and emotional development, and best practices in school counseling.

APSU National Alumni Association Distinguished Professor Award

The APSU National Alumni Association Distinguished Professor Award is given to a faculty member for exemplary professional performance, with an emphasis on teaching.

Recipient: Dr. Benita Bruster, Education Specialties

Dr. Bruster is recognized as an exemplary educator in her own right and an influencer of great teachers who have emerged from the programs in which she has taught. Her career—spanning over four decades in education—can be summarized by her tireless commitment to students and learning.

Through various opportunities to serve the APSU community as a former department chair, representative on innumerable committees, and active faculty member, Bruster has shaped the university in many ways. She is also an active member of the broader community, supporting literacy initiatives, collaborating with local schools, and empowering new teachers with resources to succeed.