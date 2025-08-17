APSU Welcomes Brenna Morse to Head Environmental Health, Safety, and Risk Management

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has appointed Brenna Morse as executive director of environmental health, safety, and risk management.

Morse will lead university-wide efforts to strengthen emergency preparedness, environmental stewardship, and regulatory compliance while establishing a culture of safety across campus. She starts on August 18th, 2025.

“Brenna’s experience and leadership will help us safeguard our community while enhancing our preparedness and compliance efforts,” said Dr. Shahrooz Roohparvar, vice president for finance and administration. “Her track record of building practical, campus-ready safety programs makes her ideal to lead this work at APSU.”

Morse has over 20 years of experience in emergency management and school safety. She was a program manager for the Central United States Earthquake Consortium and a senior advisor for Safe and Sound Schools, where she co-authored and delivered school safety curricula.

She spent nearly eight years as senior director of school safety and transportation for the Tennessee Department of Education, leading initiatives like a comprehensive school emergency planning framework and a statewide school safety mentor program.

“It is an honor to serve Austin Peay State University, and I am excited to join this innovative and dedicated organization,” Morse said.

Earlier in her career, she worked as an emergency management planner for the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and as a nuclear facility planner for McMinn County’s emergency management agency. Morse holds a master’s degree in homeland security from American Military University and a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Tennessee.