Austin Peay State University Soccer Falls Short in Close Match Against Morehead State

Morehead, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision to Morehead State in its second match of the season, Sunday, at MSU Soccer Field in Morehead, Kentucky.

After the first half of play, the score remained tied at 0-0, with Morehead outshooting Austin Peay State University 4-2 in shots. Freshman forward Taylor Grover was one of two Govs to land a shot on goal, doing so in the seventh minute of the match, resulting in the Eagles’ first save by Claire Cress. Lindsey Arnold had the APSU Govs’ second shot of the match, coming at the end of the first half in the 44th minute.

The match’s first save came from junior keeper Lauryn Berry after a shot on goal from Morehead’s Karissa Vela in the fifth minute.

The Governors outshot the Eagles 5-3 in the second half, but Morehead got the upper hand after scoring in the 64th minute. Kennedy Baquero took a corner kick for the Eagles, placing the ball inside the box for Faith Peper to knock it in the bottom center of the net.

Grover took a shot in the 70th minute, banging off the left post to keep the score 1-0 in Morehead’s favor.

Inside The Box Score

Grover and Ellie Dreas led Austin Peay State University with two shots each.

Four APSU Govs saw all 90 minutes on the pitch: Berry, Dreas, McKenna Hogan, and Kylie Brandes.

Morehead out-fouled Austin Peay State University 15-10, and also took five more corners than APSU, with seven.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team continues its road stretch against Northern Kentucky, Thursday, starting at 3:00pm CT in Highland Heights, Kentucky.