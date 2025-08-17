Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for August 17th–21st, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville and Montgomery County residents can expect several days of extreme summer heat before midweek showers bring some relief. Dangerous heat index values will climb above 105 through Tuesday, making heat safety precautions essential.

By Wednesday, scattered storms are forecast to push into the region, offering a break from the relentless heat.

Sunny and dangerously hot conditions are expected Sunday, with a high near 98 degrees and heat index values climbing as high as 106. Winds will stay calm before shifting north-northeast at around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night, mostly clear skies will settle in, with lows dropping to around 73. A light northeast breeze near 5 mph will calm overnight.

Another extremely hot day is on tap to start the week, Monday, with sunshine and highs near 97. Heat index values could reach 107, making it the hottest stretch of the week. Winds remain light, shifting north-northeast by afternoon.

Mostly clear skies continue Monday night, with lows near 72. Light northeast winds around 5 mph will fade to calm conditions overnight.

On Tuesday, the heat continues, with sunshine and a high near 97. Calm winds become north-northeast near 5 mph in the afternoon, with another day of triple-digit heat index values.

A slight chance of showers or thunderstorms—20 percent—enters the forecast Tuesday night. Skies will be partly cloudy, with lows around 72. North winds near 5 mph will ease to calm later in the evening.

Increasing storm chances bring some relief on Wednesday. There’s a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1:00pm. Highs will be near 92, with north-northwest winds around 5 mph.

Wednesday night storm chances linger into the evening, with a 20 percent chance before 1:00am. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy, with lows near 71 and light north winds around 5 mph.

A slight 20 percent chance of showers or storms returns Thursday afternoon, though conditions remain mostly sunny. Highs will be more manageable near 88.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday night, with lows around 69 as the region settles into a slightly cooler pattern.

After several scorching days, midweek storms will provide some relief from the dangerous heat.

Residents are urged to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity during peak heat hours, and take extra care with vulnerable populations and pets until temperatures moderate later in the week.