Leadership Clarksville Welcomes 34 Professionals to Prestigious Class of 2026

Clarksville, TN – Leadership Clarksville proudly welcomes 34 accomplished professionals to its Class of 2026. Now in its 38th year, this prestigious executive leadership program provides participants with an in-depth, behind-the-scenes view of the business, academic, infrastructure, economic, government, nonprofit, law enforcement, health, and cultural foundations that shape the Clarksville-Montgomery County community.

“This year’s class represents a powerful combination of experience, passion, and fresh perspective,” said Michael Kasitz, Leadership Clarksville executive director. “As they progress through the program, participants will forge lasting connections while gaining invaluable insights into the people and partnerships that drive our community’s continued growth and success.”

Class of 2026 members include:

Lisa Baggett, Vice President, Branch Manager, United Community Bank

Andrea Berry, General Supply Specialist, Department of Defense

Sharita Brown, Director of Mental Health Court, Montgomery County

Fairlen Browning, Mortgage Loan Officer, Gershman Mortgage

Renee Bruens, Director of Residential Services, Clarksville Housing Authority

Stephen Calles, Homeowners Association (HOA) Division Manager, Byers & Harvey

Christopher Causey, Chief of Staff, Clarksville Montgomery County School System

Juanita Charles, Realtor and Nonprofit Founder

Corey Choate, Vice President of Operations, Tennessee College of Applied Technology Dickson

Christopher Clarke, Associate Vice President for Community Belonging & Success, Austin Peay State University

Jemina Clinard, Executive Secretary, State of Tennessee-District Attorney’s Office

Ryan Gallant, Montgomery County Commissioner

Wes Golden, Montgomery County Mayor

Corey Gray, Insurance Agent, Farmers Insurance Group

Shannon Heim, Realtor/Broker, The Heim Group/Keller Williams

Hilda Hernandez, Pastor, Iglesia Refugio de Amor

Matthew Holman, Associate Attorney, Batson Nolan

Michelle Hueffmeier, Director of Communications & Marketing, Montgomery County

Valecia Largin, CEO, Fortitude Bookkeeping & Tax, Inc.

Sherry Lawdermilt, Associate Vice President and Chief Information Officer, APSU

Michelle Martin, Vice President of Human Resources, APSU

Sheri Martinez, Vice President of Human Resources, Progressive Directions, Inc.

Silas Matchem, Strategic Planner, Clarksville Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission

Grayson Nicholson, Director of Communication, College of Arts & Letters, APSU

Delana Norfleet, Senior Safety and Pharmacovigilance Specialist Syneos Health

Shelby Perry, Treasury Management Specialist, Legends Bank

Gwen Richardson, Executive Pastor, Christ the Healer Church

Cindy Rollison, Director of Business Development, Wheeler Digital

Devon Scurlock, Quality Control and Manufacturing Engineer, Sanderson Pipe

Brandon Sheffield, Director of Advancement, Clarksville Christian School

Greg Speed, Realtor, Legion Realty

Ryan Streeter, Insurance Agent, Farm Bureau Insurance

Charles Uffelman, Community Organizer

Kirsha Wilson-Smith, Co-Founder/Chief Operating Officer, Nurture House Group.

Our program consistently attracts members from a broad spectrum of professions who share a deep commitment building a thriving Clarksville-Montgomery County community,” Kasitz said. “We’re excited for the innovative ideas and creative solutions that will emerge from their collaborative efforts throughout the year.”

For information about the program contact Michael Kasitz at 931.645.3322, director@leadershipclarksville.com, or visit www.leadershipclarksville.com.

2026 Board of Trustees

Executive Officers:

Betty Burchett, President, ‘06

O’Neal Wiggins, Vice President,‘17

Traci Koon, Secretary, ‘23

Cheryl Langford, Treasurer, ‘07

Board of Trustees:

Ken Goble ‘91

Marilyn Hand ‘89

Rashidah Leverett ‘20

Rose Melton ‘19

Brad Moser ‘20

Chris Travis ‘21

Liane Wilson ‘22

Jeff Harris ‘05

Sydney Green ‘23

Keith Cutshall ‘24

Leonard Clemmons ‘25

Angie Brady ‘25

Emily Tardiff ‘25

Brendalyn Carpenter Player ‘24

Founders:

Dee W. Boaz, ‘88

James Mann, ‘90

Jack B. Turner, ‘90

*Executive Director Emeritus:

Carole Dorris,‘88

Class of 2026 Photo Gallery