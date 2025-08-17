Marsha Blackburn Report: Investing in the Next Generation of Tennessee Youth to Prevent Juvenile Crime

Washington, D.C. – As Tennessee students head back to school, cities like Memphis are facing a juvenile crime epidemic. This week, I held a roundtable discussion with elected officials and community leaders in Memphis to discuss how after-school programs help prevent juvenile crime and invest in the next generation of students.

Earlier this year, I introduced the bipartisan AFTER SCHOOL Act, which would establish a grant program administered through the U.S. Department of Justice to provide funding for school districts and non-profits to increase access to after-school programs that are proven to reduce juvenile crime and recidivism.

Weekly Rundown

The One Big Beautiful Bill is chock-full of provisions that will improve the lives of hardworking Tennesseans – from tax cuts and tax credits to investment in rural health care to increased funding for border security. This week, I released a fact sheet detailing 10 Big Beautiful Wins for Tennesseans in the Big Beautiful Bill. This landmark law will help keep our state strong, safe, affordable, and prosperous for years to come. Read more here.

Instagram’s new “map” feature puts children’s safety at risk by allowing them to expose their location to dangerous individuals, including pedophiles and traffickers. For years, I have sounded the alarm regarding real-time location sharing on social media platforms—specifically when it comes to underage users—and my colleague, Senator Blumenthal, and I are demanding Meta shut down this dangerous feature. Meta’s platforms are designed to prioritize profit over protecting children, and we will not remain silent as Big Tech companies continue to exploit our kids to meet their bottom line. Read more here.

The United States must mark a new age in aviation safety in the wake of the horrific plane crash at Reagan National Airport at the beginning of this year. I joined several of my colleagues in introducing the ROTOR Act to improve aviation safety by requiring military and civilian aircraft to use modern location technology to communicate their location with greater precision. Read more here.

For years, the Census Bureau has included illegal aliens in its census count, which determines the number of congressional seats (and federal tax dollars) each state gets. As hundreds of thousands of Americans flee blue states over sky-high taxes and job-killing regulations, Democrats hope to offset these losses by harboring illegal aliens in sanctuary cities.

As one New York Democrat put it, aliens are needed in blue precincts “just for redistricting purposes.” Thankfully, President Donald J. Trump is bringing an end to this shameful attack on U.S. citizenship. Read more in my weekly column here.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

Beef is the second-highest grossing farm commodity for Tennessee, and our local farmers and ranchers shouldn’t be held back by federal government red tape from selling their safe and fresh meat in the community. I joined my colleagues in introducing the PRIME Act to get rid of unnecessary barriers. Read more here.