Austin Peay State University Awarded Student Basic Needs Coalition Grant to Address Campus Food Insecurity

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has been selected to receive the Student Basic Needs Coalition’s (SBNC) Peer Navigator Grant for the upcoming academic year, providing critical funding to expand food security awareness and support across campus.

The grant provides $2,500 to fund a student position dedicated to leading SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) awareness initiatives on campus. It also includes access to the SBNC’s comprehensive suite of services, valued at $8,000 annually.

Olivia Lahann, APSU’s basic needs coordinator, helped the Office of Community Engagement and Sustainability (CES) secure the grant funding from SBNC.

“I am so pleased to have Olivia on our basic needs team to assist in building resources for our students,” said Alexandra Wills, CES director. “The Peer Navigator Grant provides awareness about navigating federal resources to our peer navigator and the entire student body.”

Lauryn Mayweather will serve as APSU’s inaugural peer navigator. Mayweather was a recent Student Leader of the Month and is a regular volunteer at the APSU S.O.S. Food Pantry, as well as her local food bank in Chattanooga.

In addition to leading fall and spring SNAP campus tours with the CES, Mayweather will connect students with the university’s existing basic needs services. She will utilize her marketing communications major to develop social media campaigns, organize awareness events, and provide in-person support to help students navigate SNAP eligibility requirements and applications.

The Peer Navigator Grant supports universities nationwide in addressing food insecurity among college students. Through this partnership, APSU joins a network of institutions working to ensure students have access to vital resources while pursuing their education.

The S.O.S Food Pantry is housed in Community Engagement and Sustainability office, a part of the Division of Student Affairs at APSU. For more information, contact lahanno@apsu.edu.