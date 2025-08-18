95.9 F
Clarksville
Monday, August 18, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department Seeks Public’s Assistance in Identifying Vehicle Burglary Suspect
News

Clarksville Police Department Seeks Public’s Assistance in Identifying Vehicle Burglary Suspect

News Staff
By News Staff

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – On August 17th, 2025, at approximately 1:58am, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers responded to a call at a new apartment complex off Warfield Drive regarding a male attempting to open vehicle doors.

Video surveillance shows the suspect dressed in dark clothing, wearing a dark hoodie and black shoes, attempting to enter a vehicle.

At this time, no victims have reported that their vehicles were entered or broken into.

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this individual based on his clothing, mannerisms, and movements.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact CPD Sergeant Ulrey at 931.648.0656, ext. 5483.

Previous article
Clarksville Police Searching for Suspect in Tiny Town Road Shooting
Next article
TDOT Announces Lane Closures on Trenton Road in Clarksville for Resurfacing Work
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information