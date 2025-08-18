Clarksville Police Department Seeks Public’s Assistance in Identifying Vehicle Burglary Suspect

Clarksville, TN – On August 17th, 2025, at approximately 1:58am, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers responded to a call at a new apartment complex off Warfield Drive regarding a male attempting to open vehicle doors.

Video surveillance shows the suspect dressed in dark clothing, wearing a dark hoodie and black shoes, attempting to enter a vehicle.

At this time, no victims have reported that their vehicles were entered or broken into.

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this individual based on his clothing, mannerisms, and movements.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact CPD Sergeant Ulrey at 931.648.0656, ext. 5483.