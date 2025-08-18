92.4 F
Clarksville Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Suspect, Vehicle in August 11th Shooting

Clarksville Police Release Photos of Vehicle Tied to Cainlo Drive Shooting

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating an Aggravated Assault that occurred on August 11th, 2025, at approximately 6:05pm in the area of Cainlo Drive and Tiny Town Road.

Video surveillance captured a grey vehicle speeding away from the area and turning onto Man O’War Boulevard immediately after multiple gunshots were fired. One person was struck and was transported to Tennova Healthcare by a private citizen; he is listed in stable condition.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s) and the vehicle involved. 

The shooting that occurred on August 11th, 2025, and the shooting that occurred on August 16th, 2025, are unrelated.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Kilby at 931.648.0656, ext. 5651.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

