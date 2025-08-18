93.4 F
Clarksville
Monday, August 18, 2025
Heat Advisory in Effect for Clarksville-Montgomery County Through Tuesday Evening

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and much of Middle Tennessee, in effect until 7:00pm CT on Tuesday, August 19th, 2025.

Residents should expect dangerously hot conditions, with peak heat index values ranging from 105 to 108 degrees each afternoon. The advisory includes surrounding counties such as Stewart County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Dickson County, Houston County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Maury County, Rutherford County, and others across Middle Tennessee.

Officials warn that the combination of high temperatures and humidity can increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly for those spending extended time outdoors or without access to cooling.

Safety Precautions:

  • Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated.

  • Limit outdoor activities, especially during the afternoon hours.

  • Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

  • Stay in air-conditioned spaces when possible.

  • Check on vulnerable neighbors, the elderly, and pets.

The advisory remains in effect until Tuesday, August 19th, at 7:00pm CT.

